NFL Baller-Turned-Neurosurgeon Myron Rolle Talks Concussions

Florida State University alum Dr. Myron Rolle is one man you want to teach your little boys about.
The former NFL player and Rhodes Scholar is headed east to begin his residency in neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in June.
Dr. Rolle called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his big accomplishments, his feelings on concussions, and more! Listen to the full interview below.
Black Celebs Who Attended Non-HBCUs
19 photos Launch gallery
Black Celebs Who Attended Non-HBCUs
1. Tatyana Ali- Harvard UniversitySource:AP 1 of 19
2. Queen Latifah- Manhattan Community CollegeSource:PR 2 of 19
3. Tyra Banks- Harvard UniversitySource:PR 3 of 19
4. Gabrielle Union- UCLASource:PR 4 of 19
5. Aisha Tyler- Dartmouth UniversitySource:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Sanaa Lathan- B.A. from U.C. Berkeley and Masters from YaleSource:PR 6 of 19
7. Regina Hall- New York UniversitySource:PR 7 of 19
8. Shaquille O' Neal- Louisiana State University8 of 19
9. David Alan Grier- B.A. University of Michigan and M.B.A. from Yale9 of 19
10. Hill Harper- B.A. from Brown University and Law degree from Harvard10 of 19
11. Denzel Washington- Fordham University11 of 19
12. Talib Kweli- New York University12 of 19
13. Forest Whitaker- University of Southern California13 of 19
14. Joy Bryant- Yale University14 of 19
15. John Legend- University of Philadelphia15 of 19
16. Nicole Ari Parker- NYU16 of 19
17. J. Cole- St. John's University17 of 19
18. Kerry Washington- George Washington UniversitySource:PR 18 of 19
19. David Banner- Master's Degree from University of MarylandSource:Instagram 19 of 19
