NFL Baller-Turned-Neurosurgeon Myron Rolle Talks Concussions

Florida State University alum Dr. Myron Rolle is one man you want to teach your little boys about.

The former NFL player and Rhodes Scholar is headed east to begin his residency in neurosurgery at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital in June.

Been waiting on this moment since the 5th grade. To be Dr. Myron Rolle. Glad it came today! #MedSchoolGraduation #MGHNeurosurgeryNext #2% A post shared by Dr. Myron Rolle (@myronlrolle) on May 20, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Dr. Rolle called into The Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about his big accomplishments, his feelings on concussions, and more! Listen to the full interview below.

