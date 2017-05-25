Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Education Secretary OK With Federal Funds Going To Private Schools That Discriminate

Betsy DeVos empowers states to decide which schools receive student vouchers.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told Congress on Wednesday that the president’s lavish spending to expand school choice initiatives would not ban federal funds going to private schools that discriminate, the New York Times reports.

Testifying to a House Appropriations subcommittee, DeVos said the administration plans to empower states and parents—not the federal government—to decide how to spend federal education funds through voucher programs.

Rep. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) asked the secretary if she’s fine with federal money going to private schools, for example, that decline to enroll students who have lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender parents, or those that don’t accept African-American students.

“For states that have programs that allow for parents to make choices, they set up the rules around that,” DeVos replied, The Times reported.

DeVos declined to give a clear answer to Clark’s repeated requests for an anti-discrimination standard regarding state school voucher programs.

Under President Donald Trump’s budget proposal, the education department would cut nearly two-dozen programs and redirect $250 million to expand school choice programs.

SOURCE:  New York Times

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Dr. Christopher Emdin Breaks Down School Choice

Watch: The Pros &amp; Cons Of School Choice

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Memorial Day Weekend Safe Grilling Tips
 1 hour ago
05.26.17
Tonight’s The Night! Jamie Foxx’s ‘Beat Shazam’ Debuts
 16 hours ago
05.26.17
Ariana Grande To Help Pay Funeral Expenses For…
 21 hours ago
05.26.17
Latest House Healthcare Bill To Leave Millions Uninsured
 22 hours ago
05.26.17
Jamie Foxx Reveals Oprah Winfrey Saved Him From…
 23 hours ago
05.25.17
Mo’Nique Claps Back At Adrienne Bailon Over “Loud…
 23 hours ago
05.26.17
Netflix’s ‘The Get Down’ Cancelled!
 23 hours ago
05.26.17
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 2 days ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 2 days ago
05.26.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 2 days ago
05.26.17
Photos