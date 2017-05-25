TJMS
Home > TJMS

Leslie Jones Will Host This Year’s BET Awards

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

SNL comedian Leslie Jones has been tapped to host the 2017 BET Awards, it was announced today. Jones, who is sometimes controversial and was notably harassed online last year, has bounced back and says she’s excited to host her first awards show.TV Guide reports:

TV Guide reports:

BET was the first place I ever did comedy on TV, so it’s a full-circle moment of coming home where I started,” Jones said. “I went out in the world and did what I needed to do and now I can come home to my people and say, ‘Yo! Look what I did!’”

Jones is going to bring her no-holds-barred comedy style to the event, which goes down June 25.

“I am tired of everybody being sad and angry. I want people to just downright laugh,” she told People. “You can’t do the event without touching on certain things, but I’m trying to make it all funny. It’s really just about pulling the elephants out of the room and, actually, I’ll make the elephant in the room laugh about it.”

 She said she wants the show to feel like a family reunion barbecue and people to leave the show not remembering if awards got given out because they were laughing so hard.
PHOTO: PR Photos

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

12 photos Launch gallery

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

Continue reading Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

Beyonce Leads 2017 BET Award Nominations

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 38 mins ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 10 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 11 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 12 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 18 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 2 days ago
05.25.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos