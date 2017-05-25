Leslie Jones Will Host This Year’s BET Awards

SNL comedian Leslie Jones has been tapped to host the 2017 BET Awards, it was announced today. Jones, who is sometimes controversial and was notably harassed online last year, has bounced back and says she’s excited to host her first awards show.TV Guide reports:

BET was the first place I ever did comedy on TV, so it’s a full-circle moment of coming home where I started,” Jones said. “I went out in the world and did what I needed to do and now I can come home to my people and say, ‘Yo! Look what I did!’”

Jones is going to bring her no-holds-barred comedy style to the event, which goes down June 25.

“I am tired of everybody being sad and angry. I want people to just downright laugh,” she told People. “You can’t do the event without touching on certain things, but I’m trying to make it all funny. It’s really just about pulling the elephants out of the room and, actually, I’ll make the elephant in the room laugh about it.”

She said she wants the show to feel like a family reunion barbecue and people to leave the show not remembering if awards got given out because they were laughing so hard.

PHOTO: PR Photos

