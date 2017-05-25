For Real? Ben Carson Says ‘Poverty Is A State Of Mind’

Ben Carson made another tone-deaf statement Wednesday with saying that poverty is merely a “state of mind” in a new Sirius XM interview, reports The Huffington Post.

Carson added that someone with the “wrong mindset” who has been given “everything in the world” will continue to stay poor.

The Housing and Urban Development Secretary also added that the government can help impoverished individuals, but cautioned against what he deemed as programs that keep people in poverty, reports The Washington Post.

