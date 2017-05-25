For Real? Ben Carson Says ‘Poverty Is A State Of Mind’

News One
For Real? Ben Carson Says 'Poverty Is A State Of Mind'

The HUD Secretary also said that a 'wrong mindset' will keep people poor.

Ben Carson made another tone-deaf statement Wednesday with saying that poverty is merely a “state of mind” in a new Sirius XM interview, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

“I think poverty to a large extend is also a state of mind,” Carson, a neurosurgeon, told SiriusXM Radio in an interview released Wednesday. “You take somebody that has the right mindset, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there.”

Carson added that someone with the “wrong mindset” who has been given “everything in the world” will continue to stay poor.

The Housing and Urban Development Secretary also added that the government can help impoverished individuals, but cautioned against what he deemed as programs that keep people in poverty, reports The Washington Post.

Read more on Carson’s previous comment about slaves being immigrants on NewsOne.

SOURCE: The Huffington PostThe Washington Post

Ben Carson Envisions Ending What He Calls Long-Term Dependence On Government Assistance

Ben Carson Disses Harriet Tubman $20 Bill

Black Twitter's Live Tweet Of The Second Presidential Debate Was Brilliant

Black Twitter's Live Tweet Of The Second Presidential Debate Was Brilliant

