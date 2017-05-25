Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors Of Blocking Black Jurors

Bill Cosby’s lawyers are not happy with the jurors that have been chosen for his upcoming criminal rape trial. They believe that there were not enough Black people picked.

According to CBS News, the iconic comedian’s attorneys accused Pennsylvania prosecutors of trying to systematically keep Blacks off the jury Tuesday after prosecutors used their strikes to send two Black women home.

However Judge Steven O’Neill has rejected this argument, stressing that the prosecutors got rid of the second Black woman because she was a former Pittsburgh detective who sued the city after she was arrested in a public scandal. There were valid questions about her credibility.

However Cosby’s lawyers aren’t buying that explanation.

“We believe this is systematic exclusion of African-Americans,” Brian McMonagle said. “We believe it is of paramount importance we seat a diverse jury.”

The current jury consists of seven men and four women with only one Black juror, who said she only knew “basic information” about the case. There were two other jurors chosen who told the court that they don’t read or watch the news.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University women’s basketball team manager at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He denies her accounts and calls the encounter “consensual.”

