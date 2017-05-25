Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors Of Blocking Black Jurors

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors Of Blocking Black Jurors

Only one Black juror, who said she only knew "basic information" about the case, was chosen.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Black Belt Community Foundation March For Education

Source: David A. Smith / Getty


Bill Cosby’s lawyers are not happy with the jurors that have been chosen for his upcoming criminal rape trial. They believe that there were not enough Black people picked.

According to CBS News, the iconic comedian’s attorneys accused Pennsylvania prosecutors of trying to systematically keep Blacks off the jury Tuesday after prosecutors used their strikes to send two Black women home. 

However Judge Steven O’Neill has rejected this argument, stressing that the prosecutors got rid of the second Black woman because she was a former Pittsburgh detective who sued the city after she was arrested in a public scandal. There were valid questions about her credibility. 

However Cosby’s lawyers aren’t buying that explanation.

“We believe this is systematic exclusion of African-Americans,” Brian McMonagle said. “We believe it is of paramount importance we seat a diverse jury.”

The current jury consists of seven men and four women with only one Black juror, who said she only knew “basic information” about the case. There were two other jurors chosen who told the court that they don’t read or watch the news.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University women’s basketball team manager at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He denies her accounts and calls the encounter “consensual.”

SOURCE: CBS News

RELATED NEWS:

Bill Cosby’s Daughter Evin Cosby Defends Him: ‘He Deserves Better Than This’

Say What?! North Carolina Honor Student Banned From Graduation Over Her Shirt

#FreeBresha: Bresha Meadows Accepts Plea Deal, Will Be Home By Early 2018

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Bill Cosby’s Lawyers Accuse Prosecutors Of Blocking Black Jurors

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 38 mins ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 10 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 11 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 12 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 18 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 2 days ago
05.25.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos