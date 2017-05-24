2019 NBA All-Star Game will be in Charlotte!

Charlotte get another shoot at hosting the NBA All-Star Game in 2019! The NBA announced today the game will come to Charlotte since Gov. Roy Cooper in March signed a compromise bill that repealed HB2. Losing the 2017 All-Star game was a crushing blow to the business in Charlotte. The 2-day All-Star event will be held February 15-17, 2019 with most events at the Spectrum Center. As you can imagine, there will parties EVERYWHERE. You know, Hornets owner, Michael Jordan couldn’t be any happier! Find out more details here!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: