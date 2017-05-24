News
Top 10 Car Brands that are Disappearing

bvick
Source: Hemera Technologies / Getty


Next year, you might see some of the same cars on the road. There is a group of brands that will die with the 2017 model. Here are the top 10 that you won’t be seeing a new one. A couple of these are surprising and a few of them aren’t at all.

10. Cadillac ELR
9. Cadillac SRX
8. Chrysler Town & Country
7. Dodge Dart
6. Honda CR-Z
5. Hyundai Equus
4. Lincoln MKS
3. MINI Paceman
2. Scion tC
1. Volvo S80

Click here to see why these cars are leaving the dealership.

