Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Michael Kors Taps Jourdan Dunn and Lion Babe For Summer 2017 Campaign

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

The Michael Kors Summer 2017 Campaign is officially in full swing, with the help of model Jourdan DunnJillian Hervey, and Lion Babe, daughter of actress Vanessa Williams. “The Walk” campaign is a fresh turn for the design luxury company, taking a younger, more relaxed approach with their roster of beautiful influences.

Jourdan’s set of pics are full of bright colors, stylish cuts and must have hand bags! She’s seen here holding her Mercer Large Leather Dome Satchel, which has her initials on them. There’s nothing like personalized accessories to break into summer fashion mode!

Singer Jillian Hervey had her own flair to share with everyone, wearing a navy stripped jumpsuit with cute platform heels. Her gold shimmered handbag accented with an orange strap create the ultimate look for “The Walk!”

Others in the campaign include Japanese actress Hikari Mori and Baywatch star Kelly Rohrbach. Check out more of Jillian doing her strut in the video below! It’s cool to see that faces of the brand can bring their own flavor and style to the campaign.

What do think of Michael Kors new approach?

DON’T MISS:

FAB FINDS: These Bags Are Sparking Conversation Around High Fashion And Luxury

#BlackGirlSlayage: Dej Loaf, Lion Babe &amp; Tinashe To Spearhead MAC’s Future Forward Campaign

Jourdan Dunn’s Latest Hairstyle Is East African Inspired And We Love It

13 Moody Looks From Michael Kors

14 photos Launch gallery

13 Moody Looks From Michael Kors

Continue reading 13 Moody Looks From Michael Kors

13 Moody Looks From Michael Kors

Did you know HelloBeautiful is on Instagram? Follow us!   Follow HelloBeautiful On Twitter!  

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 38 mins ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 10 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 11 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 12 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 18 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 2 days ago
05.25.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos