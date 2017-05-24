Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts Him MLK Jr.’s Works

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Pope Francis Meets USA President Donald Trump

Source: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty


President Donald Trump and Pope Francis met at the Vatican on Wednesday. This visit is a stop on his jam packed, nine-day international trip, including stops in the Middle East.

Donald Trump met with Pope Francis in Sala del Tronetto, translating to, ‘the room of the little throne,’ within the Apostolic Palace. When their meeting concluded, as a tradition, the two exchanged gifts.

The pope gifted Trump with a medal featuring an interesting feature, an olive branch, which is a symbol of peace. Upon receiving the gift, the President replied, “We can use peace.”

Pope Francis Meets USA President Donald Trump

Source: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty


Trump, not really known for being civil rights savvy, presented the pope with a first-edition, custom-bound set of Martin Luther King Jr.‘s works in addition to an engraved stone from the King memorial in Washington. He also gifted the pontiff with a flowering lotus in the form of a bronze sculpture and titled, “Rising Above.” Talk about a gift! Trump told the pope, “I think you’ll enjoy them, I hope you do.”

The meeting between Trump and the pope lasted half an hour, compared to the pontiff’s meeting with Obama in 2014, which lasted for fifty minutes. Pope Francis and Donald Trump have a rocky past, with the Pope being highly critical of the Trump campaign’s desire to build a wall and turn away Muslim immigrants and refugees.

Pope Francis Meets USA President Donald Trump

Source: Vatican Pool – Corbis / Getty


In 2016 Pope Francis stated, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.” Trump responded to the Pope’s side eye at his faith by calling him “disgraceful.” After their meeting, the Pope met Trump’s family, including wife, Melania Trump, daughter, Ivanka Trump, son-in-law, Jared Kushner as well as his aides, Dan Scavino and Hope Hicks.

When Trump left, he told the pope: “Thank you, I won’t forget what you said.”

DON’T MISS:

Former President Barack Obama Remains Quiet On Donald Trump…Until Now

The Seven Ways President Trump Can Destroy Your Life In The Next Two Years

Trump Defends ‘Absolute Right’ After Disclosing ISIS Information With Russia

Malcolm X

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

Continue reading 17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

17 Iconic Malcolm X Quotes

In honor of the civil rights leader's 92nd birthday, we gathered several of his most famous quotes.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Maxwell & Mary J. Blige Performs At Le Zenith In Paris
Attention: Red Hat Updates Items You Can Bring…
 38 mins ago
05.25.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Mama Lyon Is The Real MVP
 10 hours ago
05.25.17
Tyra Banks Accused Of Verbal Abuse In Lawsuit
 11 hours ago
05.25.17
Is Phaedra Parks Returning To 'The RHOA'?
 12 hours ago
05.25.17
Miami Heat v Charlotte Bobcats - Game Three
2019 NBA All-Star Game Will Be In Charlotte!
 18 hours ago
05.25.17
Heavy D: Gone But Not Forgotten!
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We…
 21 hours ago
05.25.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tried It (Again!) Melania Still Isn’t Interested…
 1 day ago
05.24.17
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 1 day ago
05.24.17
Newsweek Is Writing Headlines That Perpetuate Stereotypes Of…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Donald Trump Meets With The Pope And Gifts…
 1 day ago
05.25.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 2 days ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 2 days ago
05.25.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos