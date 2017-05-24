Entertainment News
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle

Jodi Berry
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2015 - Inside

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Today music legend Patti LaBelle celebrates her 73rd birthday!

Labelle debuted as lead singer of the Bluebelles and then went solo in 1977. It was a great move for Patti whose career spans over 50 years, and she shows no signs of slowing down. The Godmother of Soul wowed us with hits like “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own,” and “New Attitude”. Patti continues to reinvent herself, she wowed fans on Dancing with the Stars, and had us singing for her infamous Patti pies and cakes.

Since her start in show business, a multitude of singers have tried to imitate the vocal stylings of the R&B diva, with her unique combination of jazzy phrasing, gospel passion and pop drama, but there’s only one Patti.

An award-winning singer, actress and author, she’s listed on Rolling Stones’ 100 Greatest Singers of all time, influencing a generations of singers including: Luther Vandross, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and Christina Aguilera.

LaBelle recently released a new jazz album, where she pays tribute to some of the greatest jazz artists of our time.

Today we celebrate Patti Patti’s birthday and her great career!

Watch a few of my favorite videos.

Somewhere Over the Rainbow

