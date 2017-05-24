Walmart Shopper Goes On Crazed Racist Rant: Tells Latina To Leave Country, Calls Shopper N-word

This is so disturbing!

Eva Hicks who identifies herself as Mexican, stopped at the store on her way home when she was verbally attacked. She was in the pharmacy aisle at Wal-Mart, when an elderly white woman began racially abusing her.

‘Go back to Mexico… You’re in America,’

Then a black woman intervened and told the elderly woman to ‘stop being ignorant’. The racist woman was then heard saying: ‘A n*****’s calling me ignorant?‘

Thankfully, a Wal-Mart employee approached the woman telling her that she must leave for “inappropriate conduct”, and ban her for life from their store.

Check out the video below of the encounter. Take out poll? Would you have intervened or just minded your business?

Latino woman needs medicine, says "excuse me" @WalMart to get it. White woman tells her to leave America then calls another woman "nigger" pic.twitter.com/l7j5YBTlWP — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) May 23, 2017

