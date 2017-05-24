Walmart Shopper Goes On Crazed Racist Rant: Tells Latina To Leave Country, Calls Shopper N-word

This is so disturbing!
Eva Hicks who identifies herself as Mexican, stopped at the store on her way home when she was verbally attacked. She was in the pharmacy aisle at Wal-Mart, when an elderly white woman began racially abusing her.
‘Go back to Mexico… You’re in America,’
Then a black woman intervened and told the elderly woman to ‘stop being ignorant’. The racist woman was then heard saying: ‘A n*****’s calling me ignorant?‘
Thankfully, a Wal-Mart employee approached the woman telling her that she must leave for “inappropriate conduct”, and ban her for life from their store.
Check out the video below of the encounter. Take out poll? Would you have intervened or just minded your business?
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”9 of 9
comments – Add Yours