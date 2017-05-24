LIttle Known Black History Fact: David Blackwell

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

LIttle Known Black History Fact: David Blackwell

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

David Blackwell was one of the most notable mathematicians and statisticians of his time. Dr. Blackwell also broke a couple of racial barriers and authored books on several prominent math theories.

Blackwell was born April 24, 1919 in Centralia, Illinois. As a boy, Blackwell wasn’t interested in math but a school teacher taught him geometry and he fell in love with it. At 16, Blackwell, by then a math prodigy, entered the University of Illinois. He barreled through his undergraduate and graduate coursework, leaving the school a with bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in mathematics by the age of 22.

The following year, Blackwell studied mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study which was housed at Princeton University. Blackwell’s hopes of teaching at the school were dashed because of the school’s discriminatory policies. He applied to teach math at the University of California at Berkeley but was turned down once more due to race.

Blackwell took his talents to a pair of HBCUs before landing at Howard University and becoming a full professor and head of the school’s math department. During this period, Blackwell worked on game theory, probability theory, and Bayesian statistics.

In 1954, UC Berkley hired Blackwell to join the faculty, where he remained for the duration of his career, retiring as the first Black tenured faculty member in 1988. He is also the first Black inductee into the National Academy of Sciences. Among his publications, his 1954 book Theory of Games and Statistical Decisions and his 1969 book Basic Statistics are still in use today.

Blackwell passed in 2010 at the age of 91.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 34 mins ago
05.24.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 12 hours ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 17 hours ago
05.24.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 20 hours ago
05.24.17
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 22 hours ago
05.24.17
Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year
 23 hours ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 23 hours ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 23 hours ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 24 hours ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos