Photo by

Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arrested For Wearing Shirt To School

The student was also suspended and banned from graduation for violating the school's dress code.

Foxy NC staff
An African-American honor student is suspended and banned from her graduation after she was almost arrested for wearing a shirt that violated a North Carolina school dress code, reports NBC Charlotte.

From NBC Charlotte:

On Wednesday, Summer wore a green shirt that rests just off the tops of her shoulders and exposes her collarbone [to Hickory Ridge High School in Harrisburg, North Carolina]…

“[The SRO] was within five feet of me, he had his hand on his gun [said Summer who was confronted by the principal in the auditorium after students were escorted out of the room. The SRO was in the room.] [The principal] said ‘I’m gonna give you an ultimatum. We have tried to call your mother. You either come with me to the control room to change your shirt or we will arrest you.”

Hickory Ridge High School—who said the suspension resulted because of insubordination and not a dress code violation— attracted media attention in 2016 after 46 female students were sent to the principals office for wearing leggings with shirts that were short, reports People.

SOURCE: NBC CharlottePeople

