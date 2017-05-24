Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

DeGeneres

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

has a new man. On a recent episode of The EllenShow the “No Frauds” rapper admitted that she is dating none other than iconic rapper

While they caught up on Nicki’s her revealing outfit at a recent Paris fashion show where she wore a metal pasty over her left breast, Ellen Degeneres also called her out of her new beau.

“And does Nas like both of [your breasts] the same as well?”

Nicki laughed hysterically, but then spilled all the tea on her new potential love.

“He’s the king of Queens,” Nicki says, “and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”

She adds: “He’s a rap legend, and so I have a lot of respect for him, but he’s kinda cute, too.”

Ellen then presses for real answers about their alleged sex life. “Have you had sleepovers yet?” she asked.

Nicki replies: “We have! Yup. I go to (his house)…I just thought him coming to me was too forward. Let me clarify, we didn’t do the…”

“The nasty?” Ellen said.

“No, because I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him,” Nicki admitted. She then shared that Nas had no idea their new relationship would a topic of conversation on the show.

“(But) he definitely doesn’t know I’m really going to talk to you about it.”

Well, surprise!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new hip-hop love?

RELATED NEWS:

How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned The Billboard Awards

5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD

Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: