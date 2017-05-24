Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

The "No Frauds" rapper spilled all the tea on a recent episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Outside Arrivals

Source: Noam Galai / Getty


Nicki Minaj has a new man. On a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show the “No Frauds” rapper admitted that she is dating none other than iconic rapper Nas!

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

While they caught up on Nicki’s her revealing outfit at a recent Paris fashion show where she wore a metal pasty over her left breast, Ellen Degeneres also called her out of her new beau.

“And does Nas like both of [your breasts] the same as well?”

Nicki laughed hysterically, but then spilled all the tea on her new potential love.

“He’s the king of Queens,” Nicki says, “and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”  

She adds: “He’s a rap legend, and so I have a lot of respect for him, but he’s kinda cute, too.” 

Ellen then presses for real answers about their alleged sex life. “Have you had sleepovers yet?” she asked.

Nicki replies: “We have! Yup. I go to (his house)…I just thought him coming to me was too forward. Let me clarify, we didn’t do the…”

“The nasty?” Ellen said.

“No, because I’m just chilling right now, I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men, I hate men. But I might make an exception to the rule for him,” Nicki admitted. She then shared that Nas had no idea their new relationship would a topic of conversation on the show.

“(But) he definitely doesn’t know I’m really going to talk to you about it.”

Well, surprise!

BEAUTIES: What do you think about this new hip-hop love?

RELATED NEWS:

How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned The Billboard Awards

5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD

Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
A Big Boss Happy Birthday To Patti Labelle
 34 mins ago
05.24.17
Couple Alert! Nicki Minaj Confirms That She’s Dating Nas
 12 hours ago
05.24.17
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 17 hours ago
05.24.17
5 Reasons You Need The ‘Get Out’ Blu-Ray DVD
 20 hours ago
05.24.17
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 22 hours ago
05.24.17
Throwback Jams: R&B Albums Turning 20 This Year
 23 hours ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 23 hours ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 23 hours ago
05.24.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 24 hours ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 2 days ago
05.24.17
Photos