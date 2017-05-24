3 More Employees Call Out Fox News For Racial Discrimination

Three more Fox News employees made legal complaints about racial discrimination against the controversial network Monday, reports NBC News.

Fox News Radio shift editor Kathleen Lee charged in the lawsuit filed in New York State Supreme Court that [former radio news anchor Ron] Flatter also mockingly called her an “invalid” and “leaky” because she has “physical disabilities.” She said that Flatter also found other ways to torment her…

The two other former Fox workers filing suit are Naima Farrow and Vidya Mann. Farrow, who worked for Fox News in accounts payable from January 2014 to November 2015, claims in court papers she was fired “72 hours after disclosing her pregnancy to her supervisor.”

The three employees who recently filed allegations brings the total plaintiffs in sexual harassment and racial discrimination lawsuits against Fox to almost two dozen people, reports the New York Daily News.

