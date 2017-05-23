HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna Is Pantsuit Perfection At Parsons Benefit

Hello Beautiful Staff

Singerappeared on the red carpet last night for theBenefit in New York City where she was recognized for her awesome work in entertainment and design.

, the executive dean at Parsons stated, “Parsons is proud to present Rihanna with this honor, as she has inspired millions through her powerful music and distinct style. She has championed our recent alumni on a number of occasions by wearing their designs. She is also creating important philanthropic programs, which support communities by fostering effective education, health, and emergency response programs around the world through her.”

Ri-Ri wore a beige colored pantsuit that included an oversized jacket and wide-leg pants, designed by Matthew Adams Dolan. No surprise, Matthew is a Parsons graduate.

She wore a wet and wavy short style and accented with a beautiful red lip.

You know Rihanna always brings it with her unique sense of fashion, and last night was no exception! Check out her jewelry and black and white clutch which added some flair to her outfit.

Take a vote! Do you think Rihanna was popping in this beige number or no?