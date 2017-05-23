Lifestyle
GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ Polished Palazzo Look For Fashion Police

Hello Beautiful Staff
TV actress Nene Leakes filled the set of E’s Fashion Police with floral green lingerie set from Zara. The two piece pant set was decorated with big green floral designs, accented with red buttons down the front and red lining along the sleeves and collar.

Our girl #NeneLeakes is serving LOOKS per usual! Be sure to catch her tonight on #FashionPolice at 8/7c only on E! 😍 #BLOOP #RHOA

A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on

Nene wore the pant set with black strapless heels. Want the set for yourself? Check out Zara’s website where you can get the pants for $70.00.

SPLURGE

If you want a similar look and want to pay a fancy price, check out this silk set from Net-A-Porter for $273.00. they come in a brighter green with a bit more flair and intimate detail! You can also leave out the top and pair with a white or red blouse.

SPEND

Here’s a similar look to Nene’s outfit with Nasty Gal for $50.00. This is especially cute if you’re looking to wear black sandals the way Nene did for her ensemble.

SAVE

You’re already saving by getting Zara’s version of printed palazzos, but if you want to save even more, this set from Band of Gypsies comes at a super-saving price of $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack. Can’t beat that type of saving!

You make this look super cute for you at your next soiree. Looking for shoes to go with your palazzo perfection? Light it up with these Versace Lucite Heels or be dazzling with a pair of Hadara Suede Criss Cross heels or be simply amazing with these Luminate open-toe heels from Nordstrom.

