Swat That, Swat That: Melania Slaps Trump’s Hand Away In Israel

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Swat That, Swat That: Melania Slaps Trump’s Hand Away In Israel

The video looks like she ain’t even want to touch that man.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Although the rarely-seen First Lady made an appearance this week to accompany President Donald Trump on an official visit to the Middle East, trip, a new video suggests that she couldn’t even hide her disdain for her hubby in public.

Melania Trump wouldn’t take President Donald Trump’s hand as the two were arriving at the airport in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday. In fact, she slapped it away.

As the first couple walked across the tarmac, President Trump, 70, reached out for his wife’s hand, but she quickly swatted it down, in a smooth but very clear don’t-touch-me move.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz captioned the video, “Well isn’t this embarrassing?”

The short answer is yes.

SOURCE: Twitter

SEE ALSO:

Trump’s Proposed Budget Makes Drastic Cuts to Medicaid, Food Stamps And Federal Pensions

Black Congressman Receives Threats Of Lynching After Calling For Trump’s Impeachment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Swat That, Swat That: Melania Slaps Trump’s Hand Away In Israel

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
20 Hot Pictures Of The Wayan’s Brothers
 3 hours ago
05.23.17
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 8 hours ago
05.23.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 9 hours ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 9 hours ago
05.23.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 10 hours ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 11 hours ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 19 hours ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 20 hours ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 21 hours ago
05.23.17
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 1 day ago
05.23.17
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Photos