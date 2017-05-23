Swat That, Swat That: Melania Slaps Trump’s Hand Away In Israel

Although the rarely-seen First Lady made an appearance this week to accompany President Donald Trump on an official visit to the Middle East, trip, a new video suggests that she couldn’t even hide her disdain for her hubby in public.
Melania Trump wouldn’t take President Donald Trump’s hand as the two were arriving at the airport in Tel Aviv, Israel on Monday. In fact, she slapped it away.
As the first couple walked across the tarmac, President Trump, 70, reached out for his wife’s hand, but she quickly swatted it down, in a smooth but very clear don’t-touch-me move.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz captioned the video, “Well isn’t this embarrassing?”
The short answer is yes.
SOURCE: Twitter
