Minnesota Woman Arrested After Spraying Wendy’s Employee With Mace Over Stale Fries

A Minnesota woman faces jail time after a dispute over fries turned vicious.
Eiram Chanel Amir Dixson, 25, is accused of spraying Mace through the drive-thru window at a Coon Rapids Wendy’s on May 18, according to a complaint obtained by KSTP.
The incident escalated after Dixson allegedly drove up to the drive-thru window, ordered her food and requested fresh french fries.
Witnesses say Dixson became irate once she reached the drive-thru window and began arguing with Wendy’s staff. An employee reportedly threw a soda at her after Dixson tried reaching through the window. The police report says Dixson reached back into her car for a can of Mace and sprayed it through the window.
One employee was hit directly in the face, while two others say they were hit as well.
Dixson faces a felony charge of using tear gas to immobilize-not while protecting self/property, according to the complaint. If found guilty she faces up to five years in prison and/or fines ranging from $3,0000-$10,000.
SOURCE: KSTP
