Five Officers Involved In Freddie Gray Case Face Internal Disciplinary Action

Five of the six officers involved in the Freddie Gray case will be charged with violating department rules, while three could face termination according to

The three officers who may face firing are Officer Caesar Goodson, who was driving the van where Gray suffered a severed spine, supervisors Lt. Brian Rice and Sgt. Alicia White, the outlet reports.

ICYMI: 3 officers from Freddie Gray case facing termination; one cleared of breaking any dept rules https://t.co/DRHlLQuWul pic.twitter.com/3KwdvUDwHF — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) May 23, 2017

Officers Edward Nero and Garrett Miller, face five days suspension without pay. However, Officer William Porter is the only involved officer who will not face department charges.

The Baltimore Police Department made the assessment after investigators from the Montgomery and Howard County police departments finished their independent review of the case.

According to The Sun, each officer facing disciplinary action will have the opportunity to accept or contest the charges before a “trial board,” composed of fellow police officers. The board will determine whether to uphold the charges or submit an acquittal. Police Commissioner Kevin Davis will have the final ruling on punishment.

The Baltimore Police Department declined issuing a statement in regards to the charges.

Baltimore State Attorney Marilyn Mosby who brought forth charges against all six officers but failed to get a conviction, issued the following response:

“This case has always been about providing justice for an innocent 25-year-old man who was unreasonably taken into police custody, severely injured while in police custody, and died due to a lack of care,” Mosby said. “If today’s news is accurate, I am relieved to know that a majority of those involved will be held administratively accountable for their actions.”

