HAUTE Or NAUGHT: NeNe Leakes Debuts Spring Fierceness On ‘Fashion Police’

The reality star wore a Zara floral set as she guest hosted Monday's episode of "Fashion Police."

HelloBeautiful Staff
NeNe Leakes sported a floral spring look as she guest hosted Monday’s episode of “Fashion Police,” capping the end of the show’s season until August.

Headed inside the Fashion Police set to cover the Billboard Awards! See y'all in a few 👋🏾

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

The reality star donned a Zara two-piece, including a long-sleeved top floral top with matching wide-legged paints. Leakes paired it with a pair of black heels.

#lifeofnene

A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

Leakes, along with hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski and Margaret Cho, broke down the hottest fashion fits from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.

She tagged several of her pictures on Instagram with #lifeofnene, so should we expect another reality series soon?

