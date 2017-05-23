HAUTE Or NAUGHT: NeNe Leakes Debuts Spring Fierceness On ‘Fashion Police’

NeNe Leakes sported a floral spring look as she guest hosted Monday’s episode of “Fashion Police,” capping the end of the show’s season until August.
The reality star donned a Zara two-piece, including a long-sleeved top floral top with matching wide-legged paints. Leakes paired it with a pair of black heels.
#lifeofnene
A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on
Leakes, along with hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski and Margaret Cho, broke down the hottest fashion fits from the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
She tagged several of her pictures on Instagram with #lifeofnene, so should we expect another reality series soon?
18 photos Launch gallery
1. Do It For The 'Gram: NeNe is looking better than ever in a fabulous swimsuit. Check out her snatched evolution.
Source:Instagram
1 of 18
2. NeNe looks amaze on the beaches of Greenville, SC.
Source:Instagram
2 of 18
3. NeNe SLAYED the Golden Globe Awards in 2016 in a stunning Walter Collection gown.
Source:Getty
3 of 18
4. NeNe shows just a hint of skin in sexy black in 2016.
Source:Getty
4 of 18
5. NeNe always serves in a good black gown.
Source:Getty
5 of 18
6. NeNe shows off a daring split at NYFW in 2015.
Source:Getty
6 of 18
7. We love how NeNe embraces her curves, here in a plunging neckline.
Source:Getty
7 of 18
8. NeNe Leakes visits 'Extra' at their New York studios at H&M in Times Square in April of 2015.
Source:Getty
8 of 18
9. NeNe breaks fashion rules in horizontal stripes.
Source:Getty
9 of 18
10. NeNe looking fabulous in olive tones.
Source:Getty
10 of 18
11. NeNe embraces her curves in a sexy, off-the-shoulder LBD.
Source:Getty
11 of 18
12. NeNe shows off her curves in red on the runway in 2014
Source:Getty
12 of 18
13. NeNe Leakes
Source:Getty
13 of 18
14. NeNe shows off her fab legs in 2014 post Met-gala
Source:Getty
14 of 18
15. NeNe looking fab in Dior
Source:Getty
15 of 18
16. NeNe rocks a fab blue blazer and heels.
Source:Getty
16 of 18
17. NeNe loves a good leather pant.
Source:Getty
17 of 18
18. NeNe Leakes
Source:Getty
18 of 18