Big Game Hunter Killed by Elephant

Theunis Botha was a well known big game hunter who was crushed to death by an elephant at the Good Luck Farm in Gwayi, Zimbabwe. His friends said that they accidentally walked into the path of a herd of breeding elephants and they were attached by female elephants. The colleagues shot an elephant that the fell on top of Botha. He has been operating big game tours since 1983. His legal hunt was suppose to from May 16th to May 27th and was suppose to be legal. It’s very interesting that an elephant fell on him. Going to leave that right there! Click here to read the rest of the story.
