TJMS
Home > TJMS

FATMAN’S CORNER: The App Attack!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


05/23/17- Lavell is craving an app attack! What’s that? Find out after you listen!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading FATMAN’S CORNER: The App Attack!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-INAUGURATION-SWEARING IN
Barack Obama’s White House Photographer Just Posted The…
 4 hours ago
05.23.17
Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Indefinitely Following Fatal Concert Explosion
 5 hours ago
05.23.17
Enjoying the concert
Poll: Does The Bombing In Manchester Make You…
 5 hours ago
05.23.17
Ariana Grande 'Dangerous Woman' Tour Opener - Phoenix
Trending
BREAKING: 19 Dead, 50 Injured In Manchester Arena…
 6 hours ago
05.23.17
Happy Birthday Maxwell
 7 hours ago
05.23.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!
 15 hours ago
05.23.17
Report: Netflix Pick Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’o’s…
 16 hours ago
05.23.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Karlie Redd Crosses Over To ‘Black…
 17 hours ago
05.23.17
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 1 day ago
05.23.17
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
Los Angeles Times
Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At…
 1 day ago
05.23.17
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Photos