Beef Franks Recalled Due To Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Meat lovers, before you throw hot dogs on the grill this Memorial weekend, you need you check your hot dogs.John Morrell and Company is recalling moe than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers reportedly found “metal object” in the franks. The hot dogs is question are “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks”. with a use by date of August 19, 2017, and “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks”, with a use-by date of June 15, 2017. The beef franks have the establishment number “EST.296” listed on the side of the package.

The USDA says people should throw out the hot dogs or return them to the store. Consumers with questions about the recall can call 1 (877) 933-4625.

Must Read:

#BringBackOurGirls: 82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: We Finally Have A Black Bachelorette!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: