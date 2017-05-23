Entertainment News
Happy Birthday Maxwell

2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Today, Grammy Award-Winning artist Maxwell turns 44. The critically acclaimed musician and singer is often described as an introvert, a persona, and mystic that has intrigued fans for several years.

My first encountered with the “Lake By The Ocean “ singer was at an industry convention in 1995. He sported a huge Afro and was rather on the shy side. Later that evening when he hit the stage to perform songs from the Urban Hang Suite album. Maxwell took on a whole new personae, his voice was one of smoothest and sexiest I’ve heard in a long time. He could sing the “ABC” song and make it sound sexy!

The Neo-Soul singer was off the grid for nearly eight years, but during that time he’s stayed true to his musical roots. Last year, Maxwell released the first single, “Lake By The Ocean,” from the highly anticipated album, “blackSUMMERS’night”, and he did not disappoint.

Catch Maxwell with special guest Leela James and Ledisi, this Friday, May 26th at Red Hat Amphitheater.

Birthday wishes Maxwell!!!

Check out his new single “Gods” below!

