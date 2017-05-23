La Bella Vita: Michelle Obama Looks Flawless In Italy

was a vision as she strolled through the streets of Italy.

The former FLOTUS continued supplying vacation style goals for the summer this week!

Michelle was spotted looking flawless and carefree in her pink, one-shoulder Teija top. She accessorized the look with distressed white jeans, sandals, and hoop earrings. She amped up the glam with some stylish shades and a curly ‘do.

Later, she switched up her look to hit us all with her amazing shoulders! She donned an elegant, fluttery white top that showed a little more skin for date night with her hubby, former president. She paired the blouse with some breezy olive green trousers. She working the look, and the look was clearly working for

