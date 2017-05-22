How Drake, Nicki Minaj & Lil Wayne Owned The Billboard Awards

Nicki Minaj Drake and Lil Wayne, a.k.a “the big three” were in full effect at last night’s Billboards Awards, owning the night with solid performances and plenty of trophies for their mantle.
Drake took home 13 Billboard Awards, including Top Artist, Rap Album Of The Year and breaking Adele’s previous record of 12.
Check out all the ways Nicki, Drake and Wayne owned last night’s show:
Nicki Minaj Opened The Show With A Medley Performance
Nicki Minaj performed a medley of her hits including No Frauds, Super Bass and Swalla with Jason Derulo.
Drake Complimented Vanessa Hudgens And Nicki Minaj Reacted Like This
He, of course, professes his love for Nicki later.
Drake Bowed Down To Celine Dion
Because that’s just what you do when your in the presence of Celine Dion.
Vannesa Hudgens Rapped Nicki’s Monster Verse
Again, the awards were the Young Moniest of all time.
Drake Cheesing With All His Awards
Drake Brings His ‘Family’ On Stage & Confesses His Love For Nicki Minaj
Drake Brings His 'Family' On Stage & Confesses His Love For Nicki Minaj
Clearly “the big three” are gearing up for a hip-hop takeover. Are you ready?
