Peele Is Upping His Game!

Jordan Peele is KILLING the game! If you thought that his career was slowing down after the show, Key & Peele went off the air, you were WRONG! Peele has justed inked a deal with HBO to bring a new series to the network. The new show, “Lovecraft Country” follows the adventures of Atticus Black, who is traveling though Jim Crow Era America with two companions in order to find his dad, who recently went missing. Along the way they’ll fight against racism and evil spirits. Misha Green, the creator of “Underground” will be writing the pilot. This is could be a game changer for both Peele & Green. No date has been announced for the premire of the show, but everyone is excited. Click here for more details!
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 "Kanyeisms" We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech
"I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google."
"I am your OG and will be respected as such"
"Ima let you finish…."
[We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?"
"How Sway? You ain't got the answers Sway!"
"Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?"
"I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants"
"I hate when I'm on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle."
