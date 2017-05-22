Peele Is Upping His Game!

Jordan Peele is KILLING the game! If you thought that his career was slowing down after the show, Key & Peele went off the air, you were WRONG! Peele has justed inked a deal with HBO to bring a new series to the network. The new show, “Lovecraft Country” follows the adventures of Atticus Black, who is traveling though Jim Crow Era America with two companions in order to find his dad, who recently went missing. Along the way they’ll fight against racism and evil spirits. Misha Green, the creator of “Underground” will be writing the pilot. This is could be a game changer for both Peele & Green. No date has been announced for the premire of the show, but everyone is excited. Click here for more details!

