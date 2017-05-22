television
Home > Television

Peele Is Upping His Game!

bvick
Leave a comment
Jordan Peele

Source: Xilla Valentine / GlobalGrind

Jordan Peele is KILLING the game! If you thought that his career was slowing down after the show, Key & Peele went off the air, you were WRONG! Peele has justed inked a deal with HBO to bring a new series to the network. The new show, “Lovecraft Country” follows the adventures of Atticus Black, who is traveling though Jim Crow Era America with two companions in order to find his dad, who recently went missing. Along the way they’ll fight against racism and evil spirits. Misha Green, the creator of “Underground” will be writing the pilot. This is could be a game changer for both Peele & Green. No date has been announced for the premire of the show, but everyone is excited. Click here for more details!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Peele Is Upping His Game!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 2 hours ago
05.22.17
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard…
 4 hours ago
05.22.17
Los Angeles Times
Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And…
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At…
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
Happy Birthday Johnny Gill
 9 hours ago
05.22.17
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 1 day ago
05.21.17
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Photos