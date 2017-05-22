SNL Looses Another Cast Member!

Sasheer Zamata is leaving Saturday Night Life! Her last show was actually the season finally. She joined the SNL cast in January 2014 and she is now heading for the door. She was hired to add diversity to the SNL cast. Actually she was the first black woman to join the cast in six years! So now the question is will NBC hire another black woman? Currently the only black woman left on the show is Leslie Jones and we all know that she is about out the door with all of her film projects. NBC has no comment about Zamata’s exit! Hummm…click here for full details on the cast members leaving SNL.
