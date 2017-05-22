television
Home > Television

SNL Looses Another Cast Member!

bvick
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 42

Source: NBC / Getty

Sasheer Zamata is leaving Saturday Night Life! Her last show was actually the season finally. She joined the SNL cast in January 2014 and she is now heading for the door. She was hired to add diversity to the SNL cast. Actually she was the first black woman to join the cast in six years! So now the question is will NBC hire another black woman? Currently the only black woman left on the show is Leslie Jones and we all know that she is about out the door with all of her film projects. NBC has no comment about Zamata’s exit! Hummm…click here for full details on the cast members leaving SNL.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading SNL Looses Another Cast Member!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
 2 hours ago
05.22.17
59th GRAMMY Awards - Show
Check Out Bruno Mars Performing At The Billboard…
 4 hours ago
05.22.17
Los Angeles Times
Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And…
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
Beyonce & Jay Z Are Tribal Royalty At…
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
ISRAEL-US-TRUMP-DIPLOMACY
Trump Tries To Hold Melania’s Hand…She’s Not Having It
 7 hours ago
05.22.17
Happy Birthday Johnny Gill
 9 hours ago
05.22.17
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 1 day ago
05.21.17
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are…
 1 day ago
05.22.17
‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Photos