Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And Videos From Beyonce’s Push Party

LaLa Anthony, Serena Williams, Vanessa Bryant and Kelly Rowland were just a few of the attendees at Beyonce’s Push Party this weekend. Luckily, Mama Tina was on Instagram duty and gave us a few inside looks at the African-themed festivities.

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 20, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

Happy Sunday from me and my boo❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 21, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark