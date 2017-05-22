Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And Videos From Beyonce’s Push Party

LaLa Anthony, Serena Williams, Vanessa Bryant and Kelly Rowland were just a few of the attendees at Beyonce’s Push Party this weekend. Luckily, Mama Tina was on Instagram duty and gave us a few inside looks at the African-themed festivities.
