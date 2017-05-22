Entertainment News
Mama Tina Posts All Kinds Of Pics And Videos From Beyonce’s Push Party

Karen Clark
Los Angeles Times

Source: Wally Skalij / Getty

LaLa Anthony, Serena Williams, Vanessa Bryant and Kelly Rowland were just a few of the attendees at Beyonce’s Push Party this weekend. Luckily, Mama Tina was on Instagram duty and gave us a few inside looks at the African-themed festivities.

 

All theses beautiful ladies at The Carter Push party! ❤️❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

Happy Sunday from me and my boo❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

 

 

Beyonce , jay-z , Push Party , twins

