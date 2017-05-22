Sea Lion Snatches Girl Into Water Video Goes Viral

Watch what happens when you taunt animals in their environment!
Sea Lions are cute, but they can be extremely dangerous. Check out this scary moment when a sea-lion drags a young girl into the water at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf, Richmond B.C. Canada.The girl was rescued by her family members and bystanders. Nobody was injured in the incident.
The rule of thumb: DON’T FEED OR TAUNT WILD ANIMALS!
