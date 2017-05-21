Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#BringBackOurGirls: 82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

It was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

After more than three years in captivity, 82 Chibok schoolgirls have been reunited with their families in the Nigerian capital city, Abuja. According to NPR, it was an emotional reunion, filled with crying, singing and dancing.

“Today I thank God, my daughter is alive,” Yahi Bulata told the news website about seeing his daughter, Comfort, for the first time since she was taken.

Jumping for joy, Godiya Joshua described it as “Christmas Day and New Year” rolled in one, before being reunited with her eldest child, Esther. CNN reported that after receiving medical attention, the young women will be enrolled in a remedial program that will prepare them to go back to school.

As we previously reported, 276 schoolgirls were abducted from their dorms in a school in Chibok by Boko Haram back in April 2014. Earlier this year, 21 girls were reunited with their families.

“Our joy is never complete until we see the complete 113, because one Chibok girl matters to all Chibok people,” Bwata later told the Associated Press.

The girls’ abduction sparked the global Bring Back Our Girls campaign that drew the backing of some celebrities, including former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama, The Associated Press noted. It’s also believed that many of the of the girls were forced to marry extremists and have had children and some may have been involved in suicide bombings.

SOURCE: NPR; CNNThe Associated Press

RELATED NEWS:

Praise! Twenty-One Chibok Girls Released by Boko Haram Reunited With Families

Black-Owned Construction Firm Will Replace 18,000-Plus Contaminated Water Pipes In Flint

#BlackLivesMatter: Ohio Grand Jury Finds Police Shooting of 13-Year-Old Tyre King ‘Justified’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #BringBackOurGirls: 82 Chibok Girls Reunited With Their Families After More Than 3 Years

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Johnny Gill
 2 hours ago
05.22.17
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves…
 20 hours ago
05.22.17
Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family…
 21 hours ago
05.22.17
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 22 hours ago
05.21.17
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are…
 23 hours ago
05.22.17
‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Amandla Stenberg Plays A Game Of Rapid Fire Questions
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Steve Harvey Sued For $60M By His Estranged Ex-Wife
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 3 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Photos