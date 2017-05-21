Black Congressman Threatened With Lynching After Calling For #45’s Impeachment

Rep. Al Green says he's been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over call to impeach Pres. Trump https://t.co/2HPTaYsXwK pic.twitter.com/n0pBL9ji0q — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2017

A Black Texas congressman that he’s been threatened with lynching by callers angry with him for seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to The Associated Press, on Saturday Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) held a town hall meeting and played recordings of the threatening voicemails left at his offices in Houston and Washington. One male caller used a racial insult and threatened to “[hang Green] from a tree” if he pursues impeachment. Another man warned that Green would be hanged.

As expected the “n-word” is used frequently.

During the town hall, Green told the crowd that while he takes these threats seriously, he won’t let them deter him from doing what is right.

“We are not going to be intimidated,” Green said. “We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

On May 17, Green took to the floor on Capitol Hill and had this to say about Trump: “I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America for obstruction of justice. I do it because, Mr. Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law. And that includes the president of the United States of America. Mr. Speaker, our democracy is at risk.”

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) on the House floor calls for President Trump to be impeached pic.twitter.com/yi1oPizkyI — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 17, 2017

The 7-term Congressman told Joy Reid on Saturday’s edition of MNBC’s AM Joy that the President’s actions are not above the law and that his firing of FBI Director James Comey was an “obstruction of justice.”

Rep. Al Green says Trump's firing of Comey is obstruction of justice—and "that is an impeachable act". https://t.co/LlLNzGfXSI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 20, 2017

