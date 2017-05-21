Black Congressman Threatened With Lynching After Calling For #45’s Impeachment

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Black Congressman Threatened With Lynching After Calling For #45’s Impeachment

“You’ll be hanging from a tree,” one caller said in a message for Rep. Al Green (D-Texas).

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A Black Texas congressman that he’s been threatened with lynching by callers angry with him for seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.

According to The Associated Press, on Saturday Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) held a town hall meeting and played recordings of the threatening voicemails left at his offices in Houston and Washington. One male caller used a racial insult and threatened to “[hang Green] from a tree” if he pursues impeachment. Another man warned that Green would be hanged.

As expected the “n-word” is used frequently.

During the town hall, Green told the crowd that while he takes these threats seriously, he won’t let them deter him from doing what is right.

“We are not going to be intimidated,” Green said. “We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump.”

On May 17, Green took to the floor on Capitol Hill and had this to say about Trump: “I rise today, Mr. Speaker, to call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America for obstruction of justice. I do it because, Mr. Speaker, there is a belief in this country that no one is above the law. And that includes the president of the United States of America. Mr. Speaker, our democracy is at risk.”

The 7-term Congressman told Joy Reid on Saturday’s edition of MNBC’s AM Joy that the President’s actions are not above the law and that his firing of FBI Director James Comey was an “obstruction of justice.”

SOURCE: The Associated Press

RELATED NEWS:

Melania Trump Doesn’t Wear Headscarf On Saudi Trip. When Michelle Obama Did That, #45 Was Bigly Mad

The Seven Ways President Trump Can Destroy Your Life In The Next Two Years

#NotPlayingGames: Special Counsel Appointed In Russia Probe

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Black Congressman Threatened With Lynching After Calling For #45’s Impeachment

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Happy Birthday Johnny Gill
 2 hours ago
05.22.17
Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves…
 20 hours ago
05.22.17
Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family…
 21 hours ago
05.22.17
Could We See This Presidential Ticket in 2020
 22 hours ago
05.21.17
#Blessed! Ronnie Devoe & Shamari Announce They Are…
 23 hours ago
05.22.17
‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
She Has Arrived! Rihanna Shuts Down Cannes In…
 2 days ago
05.22.17
Serena Williams & Her Baby Bump Get Out…
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Amandla Stenberg Plays A Game Of Rapid Fire Questions
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Steve Harvey Sued For $60M By His Estranged Ex-Wife
 3 days ago
05.22.17
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 3 days ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 3 days ago
05.19.17
Photos