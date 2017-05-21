Queen Bey Throws Star-Studded Push Party With Family and Friends

Queen Bey is getting ready to give birth and recently had a celebration to honor her upcoming delivery.
On Saturday the mother-of-twins hosted a star-studded “Carter push party” with family and friends including Destiny’s Child sisters Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, a pregnant Serena Williams and Lala Anthony.
Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson posted up a series of videos and pics of the lavish shindig in Los Angeles:
E! News recently reported that the party boasted an African theme and was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills that Madonna once owned. At the entrance to the party, gold balloon letters spelled out “Carter Push Party” and “Twinning.”
“The tables had lanterns, wooden elephants and pink and white roses for centerpieces. There was also a henna tattoo artist and African dancers and drummers walking around. A huge soul food buffet was served for a late lunch,” a source said.
Apparently Bey, looking ready to pop, walked around with her bare belly out, which was painted with Henna. And an insider told E! News that Blue Ivy was kissing her mama’s belly and rubbing it during the party.
Congrats to The Carters!
