Mama’s Got A New Look: Keke Palmer Shaves Off Her Hair!

The actress and singer looks amazing.

Foxy NC staff
27th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty


Keke Palmer has a brand new look y’all!

The former Scream Queens actress recently evened out her half-shaved head and shared the results with her fans on Twitter with the caption, “Haters will say it’s photoshopped.”

And she looks gorgeous.

Here’s another one with a little bit of red:

Here is she is on Sunday playing in the park:

And her fans are here for her new look:






This may come as a shock for some, but for those who follow her closely, the change was expected: According to Essence, she was asked if she could see herself taking her shaved look to the next level by going totally bald, she replied, “I think I will actually. Yeah, I could definitely feel that coming on soon.”

Looks like “soon” is now!

