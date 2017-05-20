Twinsies! Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Rock Matching Dolce & Gabbana Floral Dresses On The Gram

Queen Bey recently took to Instagram to share pics of how fun her Mother’s Day was with Blue Ivy.
On Friday the pop star and new mother-to-be shared pictures from her May 14 celebration on her website and Instagram. The ladies had a blast at Los Angeles’ Museum of Ice Cream rocking matching green Dolce & Gabbana floral dresses.
According to PEOPLE, the duo’s gowns had cap sleeves with draped detailing, smocked frill-trim empire waist, tiered maxi skirt, and floor-sweeping hem that retail for $5,395.
Adorbs!
Jay-Z was there too joining in on the fun!
As was Mama Tina:
The parents-to-be have been in nesting mode in L.A. as they await the birth of their twins, PEOPLE noted.
“They plan on raising their twins in Los Angeles,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the formerly Manhattan-based couple. “It’s their home base now, and this is where Blue goes to preschool. They’re all very happy in L.A.”
