‘Empire’s’ Bryshere Gray Channels His Best Taylor Swift On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Rocking a onsie and a blond wig, the 23-year actor was committed to his hilarious performance.

By the looks if his incredibly portrayal of Hakeem Lyon on the FOX drama Empire, it’s pretty clear that Bryshere Gray is a  pretty committed performer. The same can be said for his recent stint on Lip Sync Battle—the 23-year actor dug deep when he channelled his inner Taylor Swift.

Rocking a onsie and blond wig Gray, lip synched for life Swift’s hit song “We’re Never Ever Getting Back Together.” Take a look:

Although he’s excited for folks to see his performance he recently told Hollywood Life that there’s major one thing he hope will come from it.

“What I hope that Taylor takes away from this… I hope she retweets it! If she could retweet it, then it would go everywhere!

He also shared why he chose this particular song: “I think because that song is so impactful to the world and the song is so big for the culture,” he explained. “It went so viral with her doing it that I felt that it would reach the fans that I want to reach!”

When asked what it was like to compete against actress Rumor Willis, he had nothing but kind words.

“Rumer, I love working with her. I was so excited to hear that I was going to compete against her. I was like, ‘Oh My God, I just fell in love with her on set [of Empire]!’ She is a great friend, she is phenomenal!”

BEAUTIES: What do you think of Gray’s lip synch performance?

