Shondraland is Taking Over ABC!

Shondraland is KILLING it! The Queen of ABC Thursday night will soon have 6 shows on ABC. The now classics Grey’s Anatomy (just ended season 13), Scandal (just ended season 6) and How To Get Away With Murder (just ended season 3) will soon be joined by a Seattle based fire house drama. The nameless drama will debut in the spring of 2018 and will be spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy.
On May 29th, Shondraland will debut the new drama Star-Crossed, the story about what happened after Romeo and Juliet died. Also this fall, the new drama, For The People will premiere this fall. Shondra Rhimes is KILLING the game!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”9 of 9
comments – Add Yours