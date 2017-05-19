television
Home > Television

Shondraland is Taking Over ABC!

bvick
Leave a comment
Smithsonian Associates Hosts 'Scandal-ous!' An Evening With Shonda Rhimes And The Cast Of ABC's 'Scandal'

Source: Teresa Kroeger / Getty

Shondraland is KILLING it! The Queen of ABC Thursday night will soon have 6 shows on ABC. The now classics Grey’s Anatomy (just ended season 13), Scandal (just ended season 6) and How To Get Away With Murder (just ended season 3) will soon be joined by a Seattle based fire house drama. The nameless drama will debut in the spring of 2018 and will be spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy.

On May 29th, Shondraland will debut the new drama Star-Crossed, the story about what happened after Romeo and Juliet died. Also this fall, the new drama, For The People will premiere this fall. Shondra Rhimes is KILLING the game!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Shondraland is Taking Over ABC!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 8 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 17 hours ago
05.19.17
Sonequa Martin-Green Shines In Epic ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer
 22 hours ago
05.19.17
Neon at Night
Can The Movie Hackers Hack You Too?
 1 day ago
05.18.17
#TheBuzzLive: Faith Evans Talks Biggie Duet Album
 1 day ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 1 day ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Photos