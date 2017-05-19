Shondraland is Taking Over ABC!

Shondraland is KILLING it! The Queen of ABC Thursday night will soon have 6 shows on ABC. The now classics Grey’s Anatomy (just ended season 13), Scandal (just ended season 6) and How To Get Away With Murder (just ended season 3) will soon be joined by a Seattle based fire house drama. The nameless drama will debut in the spring of 2018 and will be spin-off of Grey’s Anatomy.

On May 29th, Shondraland will debut the new drama Star-Crossed, the story about what happened after Romeo and Juliet died. Also this fall, the new drama, For The People will premiere this fall. Shondra Rhimes is KILLING the game!

