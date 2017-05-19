Mission Impossible 6 has a New Star!

If you need another reason to go see the latest “Mission Impossible 6”, Angela Bassett is your reason! She will play the C.I.A. director in the movie. Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin are staring in the movie and Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher director) will be directing this installment.Paramount has announced the movie will hit theater on July 27, 2018. Really hope we get to see Bassett kick butt! YES!

