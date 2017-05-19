Mission Impossible 6 has a New Star!

If you need another reason to go see the latest “Mission Impossible 6”, Angela Bassett is your reason! She will play the C.I.A. director in the movie. Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirky and Alec Baldwin are staring in the movie and Christopher McQuarrie (Jack Reacher director) will be directing this installment.
Paramount has announced the movie will hit theater on July 27, 2018. Really hope we get to see Bassett kick butt! YES!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”9 of 9
comments – Add Yours