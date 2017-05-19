Entertainment News
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes' Trailer New Drama 'For the People'

Jodi Berry
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Gladiators, Scandal is in the rear view mirror, on its way out, after its seventh season next year. The Queen of Thursday nights Shonda Rhimes is wasting no time filling the Scandal void with her new legal drama For the People. The show focuses on New York’s Southern District federal court, following the lives of young prosecutors and defense attornies trying to figure out their professional and personal lives.

For The People stars Hunters’ Britne Oldford as Sandra Black, a rookie public defender who was inspired to become an attorney by an injustice her family suffered when she was a child. Anna Deavere Smith and Ben Rappaport also star.

Watch movie trailer below and give us your thoughts?


For the people , Sondland , television series

