Little Known Black History Fact: Carson Huey-You

D.L. Chandler
Carson and Canaan Huey-You are like most brothers who play with their friends and horse around at home fighting with light sabers. The difference is that the 14-year Carson just became the youngest person to graduate from Texas Christian University, and his brother enters TCU this fall to achieve his dream of becoming an astronaut.

The older Huey-You brother was a bit of a social media sensation four years ago when he entered TCU at 11 years of age. The boys’ mother, Claretta Kimp, homeschooled her oldest until he was five, and quickly learned that school would be easy for him. Tackling the complexities of quantum physics and eventually earning his degree last Saturday, Carson says that some of his classes were hard.


The self-proclaimed “normal dude” is hoping to earn a Ph.D. in physics and will certainly be a guide a mentor to his younger brother. Kimp, a graduate of Southern Illinois University, pushed her kids but allowed space for them to live a full life outside the classroom as well.

“Yes, they’re smart,” Kimp said in an interview with The Washington Post, “but that’s just a small part of who they are.”

Photos