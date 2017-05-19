Sonequa Martin-Green Shines In Epic ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer

Sonequa Martin-Green Shines In Epic 'Star Trek: Discovery' Trailer

"The Walking Dead" star is ready to be the lead in this anticipated CBS show.

For all The Walking Dead fans, Sasha lives on—sort of— in CBS’s trailer for their anticipating Star Trek series.

Sonequa Martin-Green absolutely shines in the networks first trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, playing the first-ever Black commander of the franchise. According to Entertainment Weekly, Martin-Green plays the First Officer on the starship along with Michelle Yeoh and Jason Isaacs.

EW describes the trailer, that debuted the network’s Upfront presentation in New York on Wednesday, as the following:

The lavishly produced footage shows Martin-Green’s First Officer Michael Burnham getting a potential opportunity to command her first ship from her longtime captain Philippa Georgiou (Yeoh), then wrestling with a mortal threat from the Klingon Empire. Included are glimpses of a dark and sleek new starship bridge, the show’s royal blue Starfleet uniforms, a desert planet and the introduction of Doug Jones (Hellboy) as Lt. Saru — a Starfleet Science Officer and member of a new alien species in the Star Trek universe who can sense oncoming death.

Werk! And we are for all this diversity!

CBS is banking that this series will be a hit:  The first season has been expanded to 15 episodes from its original 13-hour order.

BEAUTIES: You ready to get your Klingon on?

