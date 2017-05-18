Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

As scandals continue to mount against Donald Trump, the veteran congressional leader tells Roland Martin that party leaders will have to eventually break ties with the president.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been one of the leading lawmakers to criticize President Donald Trump‘s actions since he took office in late-January. In a simulcast conversation with Roland Martin and NewsOne Now and the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Waters predicted that the Republican Party won’t be able to support the former business mogul for much longer.

Rep. Waters continued her usual stance in pointing out the fallacies of the Trump administration, but it was her suggestion that the GOP will stand aside as it appears Trump’s presidency is heading in a negative direction.

The Congress has not done its job. We have been derelict in our duties, and mostly because the Republicans are in charge, and we don’t have charge of the committee. We’re supposed to be a checks and balance democracy, agencies in government are balanced by each other and checked by each other,” Waters said.

Martin mentioned a CBS News tweet about 20 GOP lawmakers refusing to appear on the network’s morning program to discuss Trump’s troubles, prompting Waters to say, “the next couple of weeks is going to tell us a lot about whether or not these Republicans are gonna get the guts to do what they have to do and move towards tying down these investigations so that we can connect the dots in ways are irrefutable.”

Watch Roland Martin’s discussion with Congresswoman Maxine Waters on NewsOne Now in the clip above.

SEE ALSO:

Auntie Maxine Is Dragging Trump On Twitter Again, And It’s Great

WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Bill O’Reilly ‘Needs To Go To Jail’

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Maxine Waters Predicts Trump Will Lose GOP Support Amid Mounting Scandal

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast
WATCH: Shonda Rhimes’ Trailer New Drama ‘For the People’
 2 hours ago
05.19.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Mama Pope Makes A Move No…
 11 hours ago
05.19.17
Sonequa Martin-Green Shines In Epic ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer
 15 hours ago
05.19.17
Neon at Night
Can The Movie Hackers Hack You Too?
 19 hours ago
05.18.17
#TheBuzzLive: Faith Evans Talks Biggie Duet Album
 22 hours ago
05.19.17
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 24 hours ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 2 days ago
05.18.17
Photos