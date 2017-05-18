American Crime Story is Coming Back!

First FX took on the O.J. story in the EMMY Winning Limited series, American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson, now the series is going to pull back the curtain on Hurricane Katrina! Dennis Quaid has just the role of George W. Bush. He will join Matthew Broderick and Annette Bening. Originally, Courtney B. Vance was suppose to star in the second season. No word if he will be in the Hurricane Katrina series. When it will air? Right now, E! tv is saying sometime in 2018.
After Hurricane Katrina, the series will look at the murder of Versace in 1997 then season 4 will be about Clinton/Lewinsky scandal! If these mini series are half as good as the first season, WOW! FX is bring the HEAT! Get the full story here,
