Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest

All four original members are set to hit the stage and perform their hits.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

In the world of music, everyone loves a reunion and with the overwhelming love that R&B music from the 90’s has received, it’s fitting that some of the most popular acts from the era are getting back together. The latest group to reunite is Atlanta’s own Xscape and they just revealed a major announcement regarding their first comeback performance.

Fresh off the explosive and drama-filled Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion where she discovered former friend Phaedra Parks was behind the season’s biggest lie involving her, Kandi Burruss is putting it all behind her and getting the band back together…Xscape, that is. As reported by The Grio, R&B girl group Xscape is continuing their reunion that began earlier this year and have been added to the performance line-up of the 2017 Essence Music Festival.

This will be the first performance from Xscape with all four original members in 15 years, since they officially disbanded in the early 2000’s. The group, featuring members LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, Burruss and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, released a statement about their Essence Fest performance.

Via Xscape:

“We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate the return of XSCAPE than in New Orleans with our fans at the world famous, Essence Festival,” the group said in a statement. “Essence Fest is so much more than a music festival, it’s a celebration of culture, music and entertainment. We are excited and honored to be included in an incredible lineup of artists and performers, including the living legend, Diana Ross!”

In addition to the Essence Fest, rumors have been swirling that a new album from the group could also be on the way and perhaps even accompanied by a tour. The 2017 Essence Fest is headlined this year by Mary J. Blige and takes place this July.

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939763/zoe-kravitz-struggling-black-allure/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2939752/special-counsel-appointed-in-russia-probe/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

9 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home
 2 hours ago
05.18.17
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 3 hours ago
05.18.17
Newly Reunited Xscape To Perform At 2017 Essence Fest
 3 hours ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 3 hours ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 15 hours ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 15 hours ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 16 hours ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 19 hours ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 1 day ago
05.18.17
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At…
 1 day ago
05.17.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Photos