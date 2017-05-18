Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home

Rosario Dawson Discovers Her Cousin Dead Inside Her Home

Rosario Dawson is dealing with absolutely devastating family news, after she made a heartbreaking discovery at her home involving her young cousin.

Actress Rosario Dawson is grieving the loss of her cousin after she was found dead inside Dawson’s home where she was staying. As reported by E! News, Dawson made the shocking discovery last week while she was at home, finding her 26-year-old cousin unresponsive.

38-year-old actress [Rosario Dawson] walked downstairs in her Venice home Thursday when she discovered her 26-year-old cousin, Vanez Ines Vasquez, was unconscious, E! News confirmed Tuesday. Dawson called the paramedics, but they were unable to revive Vasquez on the scene. Vasquez was taken to St. John’s Medical Center in Santa Monica, where she was later pronounced dead.

News of Vasquez’s death was first reported by TMZ. A toxicology report is still pending, and E! News has confirmed that an autopsy report has been deferred pending additional testing. Preliminary tests indicate that Vasquez’s death was likely due to natural causes, TMZ reported.

Further reports stated that Vasquez suffered from hypertension and migraines. She had also been under doctor’s care and prescribed some medications. Vasquez worked for Dawson at the time of her death and her mother paid tribute to her daughter on Facebook, stating “Vaneza, my sweet, sweet beautiful baby—your passing has left me destroyed forever but I know you are at peace in Paradise. I love you, my alpha child.”

 

