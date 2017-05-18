Gerald Kelly Talks About Performing With His Three Sons, Mo’Nique’s Rant

Now this is what you call a family affair! Comedian Gerald Kelly is performing with his sons Isiah, Joshua and 3-year-old Hunter at Caroline’s in NYC for a one-of-a-kind show.

Teaching my son self defense #raisingcomedians #fathernsoncomedy #kellyskorner #kevinhartsLol #MICROPHONESUPGUNSDOWN #GERALDKELLY #comedyfamily #TheAdventuresoflilhunter #JOSHUAKELLYFUNNYkid#Carolinescomedyclub A post shared by Gerald Kelly (@geraldkelly) on May 15, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

Kelly stopped by The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the special show and Mo’Nique’s viral rant where Kelly had a front row seat.

In ny hanging with my Great friend monique Comedy queen and king she rocked the sold out Apollo show last night A post shared by Gerald Kelly (@geraldkelly) on May 13, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

