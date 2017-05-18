TJMS
Home > TJMS

Gerald Kelly Talks About Performing With His Three Sons, Mo’Nique’s Rant

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Now this is what you call a family affair! Comedian Gerald Kelly is performing with his sons Isiah, Joshua and 3-year-old Hunter at Caroline’s in NYC for a one-of-a-kind show.

 

Kelly stopped by The Tom Joyner Morning Show to discuss the special show and Mo’Nique’s viral rant where Kelly had a front row seat.

In ny hanging with my Great friend monique Comedy queen and king she rocked the sold out Apollo show last night

A post shared by Gerald Kelly (@geraldkelly) on

 

Check out the interview below!


Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

25 photos Launch gallery

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Continue reading Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

Black Celebs With Blue, Green & Hazel Eyes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Xscape In NYC
Xscape Releases Singing Clip After Essence Festival Announcement
 1 hour ago
05.18.17
USA: Education: High School Graduation Ceremony
Video Of Parents Fighting At A Graduation, Inside…
 2 hours ago
05.18.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Thirsty And Cookie Take On Vegas…
 13 hours ago
05.18.17
Zoe Kravitz: ‘I Struggled With Accepting Myself As Black’
 14 hours ago
05.18.17
Jordan Peele & Misha Green Snag New HBO Drama
 15 hours ago
05.18.17
Sheryl Underwood On Mo’Nique’s Recent Outburst: ‘I’m Concerned…
 17 hours ago
05.18.17
You Don’t Have To Imagine Black Women On…
 23 hours ago
05.18.17
89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Here’s What Halle Berry Looks Like Naked At…
 23 hours ago
05.17.17
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - Arrivals
It’s A Romper For Men…Meet The RompHim
 1 day ago
05.18.17
Simone Biles Booted Off ‘Dancing With The Stars’…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 12: Joseline & Karlie Redd…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Tiny Reveals Why It Was So Hard To…
 2 days ago
05.17.17
WATCH: Solange’s Webby Award Speech Is Exceptionally Lit-Worthy
 2 days ago
05.17.17
Andy Cohen On Phaedra Parks’ ‘RHOA’ Exit: ‘No…
 2 days ago
05.16.17
Photos