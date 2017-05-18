It’s Official: IKEA Is Coming To Cary Towne Center [POLL]

Who’s excited about IKEA is coming to the Triangle? IKEA announced plans to open a Cary location this morning. The proposed 15-acre site would be located near I-40 and Cary Towne Blvd., adjacent to Cary Towne Center. If approved, this would be the second IKEA location in North Carolina and could open as early as the summer of 2020.

The 359,000-square-foot store would also include a two-level parking garage with 1,000 parking spaces.

IKEA has announced they are opening a store at Cary Towne Center, opening as soon as 2020. pic.twitter.com/dNi84pfFue — New Raleigh (@NewRaleigh) May 18, 2017

Are you excited to see IKEA coming to the Triangle?

Related:

GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: