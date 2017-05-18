It’s Official: IKEA Is Coming To Cary Towne Center [POLL]

Who’s excited about IKEA is coming to the Triangle? IKEA announced plans to open a Cary location this morning. The proposed 15-acre site would be located near I-40 and Cary Towne Blvd., adjacent to Cary Towne Center. If approved, this would be the second IKEA location in North Carolina and could open as early as the summer of 2020.
The 359,000-square-foot store would also include a two-level parking garage with 1,000 parking spaces.
Are you excited to see IKEA coming to the Triangle?
Related:
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
9 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. 9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech1 of 9
2. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”2 of 9
3. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”3 of 9
4. “Ima let you finish….”4 of 9
5. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”5 of 9
6. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”6 of 9
7. “Am I in fashion?? You see this coat?”7 of 9
8. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”8 of 9
9. “I hate when I’m on a flight and I wake up with a water bottle next to me like oh great now I gotta be responsible for this water bottle.”9 of 9
comments – Add Yours