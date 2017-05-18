Lifestyle
BET Teams With Twitter To Study Black Twitter

#BlackTwitterSoLit brands want to take a serious look at its influential force.

Foxy NC staff
Young woman smiling working on a laptop computer

Source: Geri Lavrov / Getty


Black Twitter’s influence is going under the microscope as BET teams with Twitter for a new project.

The network recently announced that it is partnering with Twitter itself to launch a study about the force of nature that is Black Twitter.

This should come as no surprise to anyone that pays attention to Black Twitter. It regularly makes headlines as Black users turn current events–anything from TV/Film and fashion to politics and hard news–into viral memes and meaningful online conversation.

Those conversations more often than not turn into trending hashtags that are as entertaining as they are informative. That translates into content for all types of publications and cheap market research for retailers. As such, the impact of Black Twitter can no longer be ignored.

The study will analyze the top hashtags by examining tweets and retweets that have been posted since 2014.

According to ThatGrapeJuice.Net, results of the study will be released next month. As of now, findings show a trend towards live tweeting reactions to TV. This takes TV viewing, often a solitary activity, into a social event.

