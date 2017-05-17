television
Price Surge On Your Weekend Netflix Bing? It might happen!

bvick
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty


Netflix is testing a price surge on your weekend binge! Nexflix is saying that they are just ‘testing’ the weekend binge charge for the prime time bing-watching hours. They’ve already started testing in Australia. The sad thing about Australia being the test market that they don’t have as many shows or movies to watch as we do in America. Netflix is trying to see if people would pay 20% more when they sign up to the service on the weekend. So what does that look like? For basic service it would increase from $8.99 to $9.99 a month, the standard service from $11.99 to $13.99 a month and the premium service from $14.99 to $17.99 a month. If this goes into affect, would you pay more to binge watch? Click here to find out more about the ‘testing’.

